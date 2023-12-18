However, today I want to put politics to one side.

As we come to the end of, what has been an incredibly busy year for many of us, I want to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a joyful New Year.

I have long been outspoken regarding the current divisive state of politics, and I want to take this time again to reiterate the fact that we are not so different.

We all want what is best for the people of Wales. While I disagree with the arguments that my Labour and Plaid Colleagues put forward, I do not doubt that they are doing what they believe is best for the people of Wales as a whole.

It is far too easy to paint those who differ from us as the “other,” and to oversimplify arguments to the point of applying labels and inciting hatred and distain.

Being on opposing sides in politics is no reason for animosity. I have deep respect for many colleagues on different sides of the chamber, and I hope they share that respect of me.

Sadly, this time of year is particularly difficult especially for those of us who have lost loved ones.

We must also remember those struggling as a result of international conflict across the world, including the war in Ukraine as well as the conflict in the Middle East. Those affected have my deepest sympathy and will be in my thoughts.

The Age Cymru partnership has published research highlighting how isolating and lonely life can be for some people, especially around Christmas.

Sadly, almost 85,000 people aged over 65 or over in Wales have said they will eat Christmas dinner alone this year.

So, I would encourage everyone to reach out to those who may be struggling, inviting them round or visiting and letting them know they are not alone.

As we all meet friends and family that we may not see eye to eye with, let’s remember there is much more that unites us than divides us.

Merry Christmas everyone.