The 54-year-old man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Lidl supermarket in Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil. He is now in police custody.

At around 5.15pm on Saturday, December 16 a man entered the store with a fuel container and poured the contents over a member of staff, demanding cash from the till.

Other employees and members of the public were threatened and had diesel thrown at them.

Around £500 was stolen.

Several items have been recovered for forensic examination.

Detective Sergeant Tony Watts said: “This was an extremely frightening incident for staff and shoppers at the Lidl store. One man has been arrested and an investigation is continuing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2300427053.