Julian Davies Opticians has been at the heart of the Welsh community since 1992, since forming strong ties with patients across each of the communities they serve.

Julian Davies Opticians recently merged with Bateman Opticians, a well-known high street group with practices in Newport, Blackwood and Cardiff.

Bateman Opticians had been placed into administration and the rescue package added their four practices to the Julian Davies Opticians group; allowing them all to remain open with no changes to their patients and securing job positions for all 19 members of staff.

The newly-joined practice team held a grand reopening event at the Blackwood practice this month attended by members of the local community and founder, Julian Davies, who hung up his ophthalmoscope for retirement in 2015.

Managing director of Julian Davies Opticians Chris Tannorella said: “We were provided with an incredible opportunity to help safeguard the future of independent business in Blackwood and the teams have been working hard to ensure that patients continue to be provided with the highest standards of eyecare.

“It was lovely to be able to share that gratitude and excitement for the future with the local community during the opening event and it was an honour to have Julian Davies by our side to witness the impact that his practices still have to this day.

“We have invested heavily in our new location on Blackwood’s High Street and are now able to offer the community there the best quality eyecare and eyewear in the area. Blackwood and the surrounding areas finally have the independent opticians they deserve.”

Since joining forces with the Bateman Opticians team, Chris has sought to further solidify the practices’ place as thriving independent businesses in the community.

The Blackwood practice has been relocated to a more accessible position on the high street and renovated to provide a more sleek, modern look and provide an improved experience for patients.