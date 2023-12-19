Sami Beti, 61, was arrested on Commercial Street on October 13 shortly after arriving in the UK by boat from his native Albania.

Police found the defendant living in “basic accommodation” after being put to work by gangsters as a “gardener” tending the plants to pay for his passage.

Beti was caught when the landlord of the building couldn’t get into the property he had rented out in June and called officers for help.

Alice Sykes, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “When they gained entry they discovered 229 plants in a vegetative and flowering stage of growth within five rooms of the property.

“Mr Beti was found within the address and arrested and he admitted in interview being a gardener and gaining entry to the UK by boat.

“This was a professional and sophisticated setup for commercial use, the crown say.”

Beti, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the production of a class B drug and arriving in the UK without valid entry clearance.

The defendant had no previous convictions.

Kevin Seal representing Beti said: “Certainly he realises perhaps the stupidity of his actions now in coming to this country.

“It was in desperation in order to send money back to his family back in Albania.

“He was coming here for construction work, he thought.

“The defendant thought he was going to Belgium originally but ended up in the UK and in Newport.

“He knows that he will be deported at the end of his sentence and is anxious to return to his family in Albania.”

Judge Hywel James told Beti: “You were residing at the property, but in the most basic accommodation.

“You were involved in the production of cannabis.

“You were commonly known as a farmer, namely that you were watering and providing fertiliser for the plants.”

He added: “There was an element of duress.”

Beti was jailed for 10 months and must pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis plants and growing equipment.