When retail space becomes available on Penarth’s Esplanade it goes quickly.

In this case, tapas restaurant Casa De Margarita is gone after closing its doors for good only a few weeks ago.

However, already owner of the space Richard Hayward has lined a replacement.

Italian restaurant Amici D’Italia is moving in and plans to open at the beginning of January.

When we spoke to owner of Amici – who has a hugely popular restaurant under the same name in Pontypool – the man, only wanting to be known as ‘Edmund’, said the people of Penarth and the surrounding area can expect quality, affordable Italian fare.

“People can expect really good, fresh Italian food with everything cooked from scratch,” said Edmund.

Edmund explained that his restaurant in Pontypool, which has a glowing reputation, became a success against the odds.

“(The place in Ponty) never worked before, but me and my team turned it round and we are busy here,” said Edmund.

Amici D'Italia already has a successful restaurant in Pontypool (Image: Google Maps)

Expect fresh Italian food cooked from scratch at Amici D'Italia (Image: Amici D'Italia)

Edmund went on to say the secret to Amici D’Italia’s success is hard work.

“We have really good chefs and good front of house, the team is amazing.”

Edmund also hopes to employ staff locally creating jobs in the area.

Mr Hayward, who owns Beach Cliff Hotel Apartments above the restaurant as well as the site, described Edmund as a “phenomenon” and someone who is willing to take people in and train them from scratch.

“Amici’s is going to blast its way through Penarth,” said Mr Hayward.

“Edmund focuses more on front of house and if you have strong front of house and chefs making good food, they can keep the customers happy.”

Casa De Margarita decided to move out a few weeks ago (Image: Newsquest)

Amici D'Italia hopes to open at the end of January (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Hayward explained previous restaurant tapas joint Casa De Margarita decided it was time to close and when one moves out on the esplanade there’s usually a scramble to move in.

Mr Hayward told us Rick Stein previously wanted to move into the Esplanade while years ago, the Pope – yes the Pope! – ate at Penarth’s famous pier!

Owner of the site Richard Hayward says Amici's will blast its way through Penarth (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Hayward owns the site including Beach Cliff hotel and apartments (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Hayward said he hoped Amici would be a welcome addition to the gastronomical culture of the town.

“I hope Edmund is going to provide Penarth with something quite special,” said Mr Hayward.

“This will be an Italian restaurant that cooks really good food which will aim for about the middle market and if we can help raise the gastronomic level in the town it will be good for everyone.”