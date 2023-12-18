Tamarind restaurant and bar on Blenheim Road prides itself on being a ‘traditional’ restaurant and bar which serves ‘exclusive chef specials and signature dishes.’

The restaurant, which opened in 2005 and has been under new management since August 2022, has now won Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice for two years running.

Inside Tamarind restaurant and bar (Image: Tamarind restaurant and bar)

A spokesperson for Tamarind restaurant said: “It feels great to be acknowledged by such a huge platform and our guest leaving such positive reviews.

“Tamarind has been open since 2005 serving the community of Cwmbran gone through thick and thin ups and downs huge thank you too our staff and our loyal customers for the support over the years.

“When you think of Indian food in Cwmbran 'the tamarind' is the first-place people mention in Cwmbran.

“We also have a four-star hygiene rating.”

The restaurant has been open since 2005 (Image: Tamarind restaurant and bar)

The Indian restaurant is open 5.30pm-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 5,.30pm-11.59 Friday to Saturday.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, the Tamarind has a dine in offer where customers can get papadoms and chutneys, any starter, any main with rice, chips or naan bread and ice cream of coffee for £18.95.

Tamarind also has a new website where customers can receive 10% discount which you can view here.