A POPULAR Indian restaurant in Cwmbran is celebrating after winning an award.
Tamarind restaurant and bar on Blenheim Road prides itself on being a ‘traditional’ restaurant and bar which serves ‘exclusive chef specials and signature dishes.’
The restaurant, which opened in 2005 and has been under new management since August 2022, has now won Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice for two years running.
A spokesperson for Tamarind restaurant said: “It feels great to be acknowledged by such a huge platform and our guest leaving such positive reviews.
“Tamarind has been open since 2005 serving the community of Cwmbran gone through thick and thin ups and downs huge thank you too our staff and our loyal customers for the support over the years.
“When you think of Indian food in Cwmbran 'the tamarind' is the first-place people mention in Cwmbran.
“We also have a four-star hygiene rating.”
The Indian restaurant is open 5.30pm-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 5,.30pm-11.59 Friday to Saturday.
On Mondays and Tuesdays, the Tamarind has a dine in offer where customers can get papadoms and chutneys, any starter, any main with rice, chips or naan bread and ice cream of coffee for £18.95.
Tamarind also has a new website where customers can receive 10% discount which you can view here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here