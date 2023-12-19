A MAN is to stand trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to strangling, assaulting and trying to sexually assault a woman.

David Thomas, 37, of Commercial Lane, Pontymister, Risca denied intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted assault by penetration.

The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place on November 15.

Judge Simon Mills set a trial date of May 13, 2024.

Thomas was remanded in custody following the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.