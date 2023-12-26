IT'S that time of year between Christmas and New Year when you are full of turkey and don’t know what time of day it is.
To stop you from going stir-crazy we have put together a list of five activities for you and the family to enjoy across Gwent.
Caerphilly on Ice - Caerphilly
New this year is Caerphilly on Ice, a winter wonderland near Caerphilly Castle that has it all from an ice rink to all sorts of kids and family rides.
It also has food and drink stalls and an alpine ski bar to enjoy a hot or cold drink. Entry is free.
Where: Cresent Road, Caerphilly.
When: Until Sunday, January 7.
Day at the Races – Chepstow Racecourse
What is better than curing a boxing day hangover with a day out at the races?
The Coral Welsh Grand National comes to Chepstow on Wednesday, December 27.
Tickets are priced between £34 - £250.
Where: Chepstow Racecourse.
When: Wednesday, December 27.
Reindeer Poo Trail – Chepstow Castle
Something fun for the kids, Santa’s reindeer are visiting the castle and it’s up to the children to inspect their poo to discover what each reindeer ate for Christmas.
There is a 75p charge for a pencil for the activity.
Where: Chepstow Castle.
When: Saturday, December 16 – Sunday, December 31.
Skate at ICC Wales - Newport
If you don’t want to skate outdoors, then there is the option of skating indoors at the ICC Wales in Newport.
There are food and drink stalls along with Christmas gift stalls to enjoy after a skating session.
Where: ICC Wales
When: Friday, December 15 – Thursday, January 4.
Beauty and The Beast – Newport
See this year’s pantomime at the Riverfront Theatre and follow Rose as she meets a prince who is cursed to live as a beast.
Can she see beyond the hideous beast before it's too late?
Where: Riverfront Theatre.
When: Wednesday, November 29 until Saturday, January 9.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here