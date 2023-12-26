To stop you from going stir-crazy we have put together a list of five activities for you and the family to enjoy across Gwent.

Caerphilly on Ice - Caerphilly

New this year is Caerphilly on Ice, a winter wonderland near Caerphilly Castle that has it all from an ice rink to all sorts of kids and family rides.

Skate at Caerphilly on Ice. Picture: Newsquest (Image: newsquest)It also has food and drink stalls and an alpine ski bar to enjoy a hot or cold drink. Entry is free.

Where: Cresent Road, Caerphilly.

When: Until Sunday, January 7.

Day at the Races – Chepstow Racecourse

What is better than curing a boxing day hangover with a day out at the races?

The Coral Welsh Grand National comes to Chepstow on Wednesday, December 27.

Why not go and see the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow Racecourse. Picture: PA (Image: PA)

Tickets are priced between £34 - £250.

Where: Chepstow Racecourse.

When: Wednesday, December 27.

Reindeer Poo Trail – Chepstow Castle

Something fun for the kids, Santa’s reindeer are visiting the castle and it’s up to the children to inspect their poo to discover what each reindeer ate for Christmas.

Reindeer Poo Trail at Chepstow Castle. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts - Camera Club (Image: Daniel Edward Watts)There is a 75p charge for a pencil for the activity.

Where: Chepstow Castle.

When: Saturday, December 16 – Sunday, December 31.

Skate at ICC Wales - Newport

If you don’t want to skate outdoors, then there is the option of skating indoors at the ICC Wales in Newport.

Skate at ICC Wales. Picture: ICC Wales (Image: ICC Wales)There are food and drink stalls along with Christmas gift stalls to enjoy after a skating session.

Where: ICC Wales

When: Friday, December 15 – Thursday, January 4.

Beauty and The Beast – Newport

See this year’s pantomime at the Riverfront Theatre and follow Rose as she meets a prince who is cursed to live as a beast.

See Beauty and the Beast this festive season. Picture: Riverfront Theatre (Image: Riverfront Theatre)

Can she see beyond the hideous beast before it's too late?

Where: Riverfront Theatre.

When: Wednesday, November 29 until Saturday, January 9.