A MAN's body has been found after officers closed an Abergavenny road.
Officers closed the B4521 at Llanvetherine at around 8am today, Monday December 18 following the discovery of a man’s body.
The man's family has been informed and are being supported by officers.
Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The B4521 at Llanvetherine remains closed at this time.
