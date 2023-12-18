Gwent Police received a report that a man had been found unresponsive at an address in Shakespeare Crescent, Newport, at around 11.30am yesterday, Sunday 17 December.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report that a man had been found unresponsive at an address in Shakespeare Crescent, Newport, at around 11.30am on Sunday 17 December.

“Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that a man had died.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”