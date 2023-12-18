A MAN has been found dead at a Newport property.
Gwent Police received a report that a man had been found unresponsive at an address in Shakespeare Crescent, Newport, at around 11.30am yesterday, Sunday 17 December.
Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that a man had died.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report that a man had been found unresponsive at an address in Shakespeare Crescent, Newport, at around 11.30am on Sunday 17 December.
“Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that a man had died.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article