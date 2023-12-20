If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Brussel: At just two years old, Brussel the Jack Russel has lots of energy.

He is looking for a home where he will be able to thrive in a quiet environment, and would be suitable for a home with older teens of 16-plus.

He could potentially live with a calm dog who will allow him the space he needs to settle, or he could go as an only dog where owners are able to slowly introduce him to dogs out on walks.

Pickles: Pickles is full of life and would love a home to match.

With his long legs, he loves to run, so an owner who could make use of secure walking fields would be great for him.

Pickles would benefit from owners who are around during the day and due to his bouncy nature, he is looking for a home with children 12 years and over who are confident with boisterous dogs.

Samuel: Samuel is a bundle of energy who is looking for an active home.

He could potentially live with another playful dog and can live with children aged 11-plus.

Samuel is doing really well with his basic training but may need reminding on things such as house training as he settles into a new environment.

Pebbles: Pebbles is 10 years old and still full of life.

She walks really well on a lead and is responding well to her basic training.

We are looking for owners who can walk her in quieter areas and build up to walking near other dogs.

Pebbles would prefer owners home during the day who can slowly build up any time she is left alone.

She may need help with toilet training initially. Pebbles could live with children 12 years and over.

Sebastian: Sebastian is ready to finally settle down in his new home.

He came in as a stray and we believe he has had an unsettled past with multiple homes.

We are, ideally, looking for him to find a home where owners can allow him the time he needs to fully adjust to another change.

He is currently looking for a pet free home with no children.