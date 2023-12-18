Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A465 near Ebbw Vale between a van and a car at about 9.15am on Saturday December 16.

Three people were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries. An 80-year-old man, from the Hereford area, who was driving the van, and a man and woman, aged 73 and 74, from the Pontypridd area who were in the car.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the road was closed at the roundabout for Tredegar.

The road has since reopened.