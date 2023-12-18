The Park ward by-election held on Thursday, December 14 was called after former town mayor, and Labour councillor, Tony Konieczny stepped down in September.

Ms English won 147 votes with the only other candidate, independent Julian Edwards, receiving 129 and there was one spoilt ballot with the turnout being 18 per cent.

The result means Labour now holds 14 of the 17 seats on the volunteer council – that isn’t run on party lines – with the remainder being two independents and one Conservative.

A by-election to fill a vacancy in the Town Ward on Monmouth Town Council takes place on Thursday, December 21.

Welsh Labour’s candidate is George Rist, the candidate for the Welsh Conservatives is Mandi Jane Rugen-Hankey while Jamie Treharne is standing as an independent.

Polls will be open from 7am to 10pm.