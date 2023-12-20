Entitled Feed This Black Man Again, the 21-date tour will be at the Riverfront, Newport, on May 3.

Daliso did his first solo show Feed This Black Man 20 years ago in Canada, which saw him dissect the way Africans were always portrayed as starving, negative stereotypes that were all supported by charities.

The jokes were mediocre, it included an offensive rap about poverty and the big finale was his eating a sandwich on stage.

Now, two decades and half a lifetime later, he is a seasoned writer and performer having secured a coveted spot on the Royal Variety Show, written and starred in four series of Citizen of Nowhere for BBC Radio 4 series and was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent.

In this new show Daliso mulls over the wisdom of age.

He talks about how different the show would have been if he wrote it now instead of the original time, and wondered if he would have cared as much about white privilege, or cultural misportrayal as he did as a 21-year-old?

Now the 43-year-old Daliso critiques the naievete of that 21-year-old and what ridiculous preconceptions he had and how naive all young people had at the time of ways of "changing the world".

He said: “Touring comedy is what I love most and do best. What’s interesting about this show is that I look back on how I started, where I am and get to the bottom of why I love and need this. It’s all very therapeutic and new age, but also i think this show is full of fun.”

Daliso shot to fame and captured the hearts of the nation on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017 where he reached the final and was Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer act. He has gone on to amass an outstanding 300 million plus YouTube and Facebook views.

In addition to stand up, Daliso is also a prolific fiction writer. He has published science fiction and was a finalist in the Writers of The Future competition run by L Ron Hubbard publishing based in the USA and he has had his murder mysteries and fantasy fiction in numerous magazines and anthologies.