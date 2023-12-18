Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) will walk out from January 15 in their long-running dispute over pay.

The BMA said almost every junior doctor who cast a vote (98 per cent) was in favour of industrial action.

The walkout could see over 3,000 doctors withdraw their labour from Welsh hospitals and GP surgeries across Wales.

The BMA said its Welsh junior doctors committee decided to ballot members in August after being offered a below-inflation pay offer of 5 per cent which it said was the worst in the UK and 1 per cent lower than recommended by the pay review body for doctors and dentists.

Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey, co-chairs of BMA Wales’ junior doctors committee, said: “This vote clearly shows the strength of feeling. We are frustrated, in despair and angry and we have voted clearly to say, ‘in the name of our profession, we can’t and we won’t take any further erosion of our pay’.

“Our members have been forced to take this difficult decision because junior doctors in Wales have experienced a pay cut of 29.6 per cent in real terms over the last 15 years.”

Commenting on the news that junior doctors in Wales will strike in January after a huge majority voted for industrial action, Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister, Russell George MS said: “It is clear that the Labour Government’s has not done enough to avert the strikes that will be causing disruption after the busy Christmas period and inevitably beyond.

“Patients in Wales are already suffering from significant waiting times for treatment, in A&E and for ambulances. With news this morning that taxis are being used to replace ambulances in North Wales and Labour continuously missing their target of eliminating inhuman 2-year waits this disruption will act as a further setback as the winter pressures mount.

“I would suggest to Labour Ministers in the Senedd that they park their pet projects and spend the full Barnett consequential on the health budget, as for every £1 spent in England, Wales receives £1.20, yet Labour only spend £1.05 on the health service here in Wales.”

Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones said: “Health leaders know this is not a decision staff who voted for strike action will have taken lightly and recognise the frustration staff feel.

“Like most people, staff are being hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, alongside rising demand for healthcare causing increased pressure at work. NHS leaders recognise how hard staff work and the huge contribution, and sacrifices, they make day in, day out and we can’t thank them enough.

“It must be acknowledged that this comes at a particularly difficult time for public finances, but we urge those on both sides of the table to do everything possible to reach a compromise.

“By now, we understand the impact industrial action can have on staff, patients, waiting lists and wider NHS finances and we know January usually sees some of the highest demand on services.

“Following the announcement, NHS organisations will now focus on understanding the implications on services and put contingency plans in place to minimise disruption to patient care. If any changes need to be made to non-urgent care services, such as check-ups and elective care, they will ensure this is communicated in advance to patients.”