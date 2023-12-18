According to estimates by the organisers, there were more than 500 people in attendance at the Carols Under the Arch service in Abersychan this year.

People travelled from all across Wales to experience this very unique event.

There's clearly something very special about this community, as the event has previously drawn 15,000 live viewers during the corona virus pandemic.

Organised by Noddfa Church in partnership with Garnteg School, Blaenavon Heritage School, Garnsychan Partnership and Versatool, the event was a roaring success.

The local school choirs and the Noddfa Junior Choir joined together in the main performance, along with the Lana Tingay band, a brass band from Abergavenny.

Pastor John delivered a speech on the message of Christmas and the hope it brings to our lives today.

Welsh rugby union international Byron Hayward gave testimony.

The Noddfa Teens collected over £500 for the Dan Jones Charity, helping Torfaen Mind offer free counselling to those considering suicide.

It is due to fundraising such as this, and the real sense of community fostered by the Noddfa congregation, that many attendees believe the event "saves lives".

Pastor John said: “The event continues to grow and now is welcoming visitors from way beyond our valley. I receive message from Churches across Europe and America who pray for the event each year. Our community gives so much hope to so many people.”

He added: “I would like to thank everyone who came, without you the event would not be as special, we all had a big part to play in bringing the community together."

The community came together to sing and remember what Christmas is all about (Image: Noddfa Church)The event was also attended by co-organiser Cllr Giles Davis and Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds, who gave a reading.

There was hot chocolate and snacks for people to enjoy while they joined in with their festive community spirit and sang Christmas carols.