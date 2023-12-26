Sarah Legge, from Ebbw Vale, lost more than two stone after giving birth to her son using Slimming World.

She was determined to lose the weight as it was her son's best chance of survival.

Ms Legge has been a Slimming World consultant for 17 years, after she lost seven stone and managed to keep the weight off.

However, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and lockdown kept everyone confined to their houses, she turned to food as a way to get through the worrying time, gaining three stone.

During lockdown, Ms Legge and her partner suffered two miscarriages, and began to seek IVF as their only way to have a child.

However, the clinics closed during lockdown, forcing them to go private.

It was at this point that Ms Legge was told her BMI was over the recommended threshold of 30 for IVF.

Despite the concerns, they went ahead with the treatment.

She said: “It was then that I became conscious that I needed to stay as healthy as possible to give my baby the best chance of survival.

“I kept to the Slimming World plan during the pregnancy and didn’t gorge myself on chocolate - tricky as I was a self-proclaimed chocoholic – and managed to lose the weight as soon as I gave birth.”

Ms Legge says she was lucky and didn’t have any cravings during her pregnancy and believes her determination to stay away from chocolate during that time has majorly contributed to her not eating it since.

“Pregnancy usually gives you a licence to eat,” she said. “But I knew I needed to stay strong for my little miracle. He was and is my biggest motivation.”

As a consultant, Ms Legge has seen her fair share of women lose weight, have a baby, put it back on and not be able to lose it.

She knew she didn’t want to be like that or experience the mental battering that came with it.

“My mental health was already on the floor,” she explained, as a former fitness fanatic. “I’d become someone I didn’t recognise. I think when you’re trying to lose weight you have really low self-esteem and self-worth, and that can have such an impact on you.”

Since losing the weight and having her son, Ms Legge is now the “happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been”.

She added: “There’s nothing like being able to finally put on those jeans or that dress and know they look good. I feel so much better and energised in myself, my mental health has gone through the roof.

“Before I wouldn’t have had that motivation to get up and get on with it but I have this new lease of life. That’s all down to my son – now he gets me to go outside and have fun even if it’s raining.”

She continued: “Losing weight has been the ‘best anti-depressant ever’ and having my son, which I never thought possible, has changed my life.

“It’s all about making and sticking to that one important lifestyle change, and I am so glad I did. Life is finally good.”