Lovisa, which has two stores in Wales, in Cardiff and Swansea, has almost completed fit out at 10 The Parade, a 900 sq ft store, after it signed a 10-year lease. It is opening on December 20 and will create about four new jobs.

Alex Williams, asset manager at LCP, the national commercial and property investment company that owns and manages the Cwmbran Centre, welcomed the arrival of the fashion jewellery store.

“2023 has been a game-changing year for the Cwmbran Centre, with 14 new tenants – from nationally known brands to local independents – opening their doors here for the first time,” he said.

“More recently, we also celebrated the opening of Dunelm and The Range, with Coffee#1 and Loungers also adding new food and beverage names.

“With the occupancy rate standing at 95%, its highest in five years, Cwmbran is setting the standard as the leading shopping destination in the area and we’re looking forward to delivering more success in 2024.”

A spokesperson for Lovisa said the Cwmbran store formed part of its growth plans, with ambitions to double the number of stores in the UK over the next few years.

This month, Cwmbran Centre has also welcomed Lux Kurdish Barbers to 1 The Arcade and Bubbly Beauty Salon to 7 Monmouth Walk.

