SASHA THOMAS, 27, of Blewitt Street, Newport must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SKYE SEREN FULTON, 23, of Salisbury Street, Cross Keys, Caerphilly must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 Commercial Road, Abercarn on June 5.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN LINTON, 27, of Colston Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis on November 22.

He must pay £946 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PIERRE DUPON, 36, of Jeddo Street, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to stealing a £130 jacket from TK Maxx on October 30.

He must pay £85 costs and there was no order for compensation as the item was recovered.

JOSHUA MADDOCKS, 33, of Woodland View, Rogiet, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving on Woodstock Way, Caldicot on November 25 with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KELLY DONOVAN, 40, of Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for two years after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cardiff Road, Bargoed on November 20.

She was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

HAZAH AMEER ABDULKAREEM, 24, of Magor Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SALLY GOODING, 30, of Tanybryn, Pontymister, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAMIAN MILES, 38, of Waen Fawr, Nantyglo must pay £360 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements on December 28, 2022.

GEMMA JONES, 39, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

JONATHAN TOMMY MARK UNDERWOOD, 36, of Llys Gwyrdd, Henllys, Cwmbran must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AARON MOON, 33, of Llancayo Park, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TANYA ANYE NDUKONG, 27, of, Ailesbury Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.