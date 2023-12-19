While the summertime is usually associated with travelling abroad, many opt to travel in November and December to escape the colder conditions.

In previous years, eruptions in the nearby country have had a severe impact on the aviation industry such as in 2010 when an ash cloud forced many nations to shut down air travel for weeks.

How dangerous is the Icelandic volcano eruption?





An eruption has started on the Reykjanes peninsula.



🔷Eruption does not present a threat to life

🔷Risk to infrastructure is being monitored and a nearby town had already been evacuated

🔷No disruptions to international or local aviation



More info:https://t.co/82BHRIOZgV — MFA Iceland 🇮🇸 (@MFAIceland) December 19, 2023

Some 4000 people have been evacuated in Iceland because of the eruption and associated seismic activity, according to Sky News.

In previous years, eruptions have taken place in unpopulated regions of the island but there are now growing fears that this occurrence poses a direct threat to the nearby town of Grindavik on the Southern Peninsula.

Speaking of the eruption, the Icelandic Met Office said: "Seismic activity together with measurements from GPS devices indicate that the magma is moving to the southwest and the eruption may continue in the direction of Grindavik."

Will the 2023 Iceland volcano eruption affect flights?





An eruption has started on the Reykjanes peninsula.



🔷Eruption does not present a threat to life

🔷Risk to infrastructure is being monitored and a nearby town had already been evacuated

🔷No disruptions to international or local aviation



More info:https://t.co/82BHRIOZgV — MFA Iceland 🇮🇸 (@MFAIceland) December 19, 2023

With many being reminded of the travel disruption experienced almost 14 years ago, some will be eager to find out how this eruption will affect their flights.

The Icelandic Government has said that "the eruption does not present a threat to life," adding that the international airport in Reykjavik- located two miles from the lava flow - remains open.

It said: "There are no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland and international flight corridors remain open."

Speaking of the possible flight disruption, Icelandic foreign minister Bjarni Benediktsson said on X (formally known as Twitter) that "there are no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland, and international flight corridors remain open".