There are plenty of hacks for cleaning our homes at the experts and MuscleFood have shared seven cupboard essentials that can be used to remove stubborn oven stains.

Stains and grease in ovens can be tough to clean if they’ve been left for weeks or even months.

Built up grime can make unpleasant odours linger in the kitchen and it can also cause food contamination.

Top tips for an easy Christmas dinner

To prevent poisoning this Christmas, the experts are urging Brits to use household items such as white vinegar and lemons to clean their ovens.

All the household items can be bought for less than £1.60 from various supermarkets if you haven’t already got them in your cupboards.

Ashleigh Tosh, from MuscleFood, said: “The last thing anybody wants is to poison a loved one on Christmas due to a filthy oven.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to get on top of the oven cleaning to prevent ruining the big Christmas dinner.

“Common household items like baking soda and washing up liquid can help remove stubborn grease stains in a matter of minutes.

“Make sure to use a non-abrasive sponge to clean off the residue and wipe it down afterwards with a microfibre cloth to remove streak marks off the oven door.”

When should you put up and take down your Christmas tree?





6 ways to clean your oven in minutes using cupboard staples

Washing up liquid

The experts advise putting washing up liquid onto the oven stains and scrubbing firmly with a non-abrasive sponge.

The liquid can help the oven shine in minutes.

White vinegar

If you need to clean an oven quickly, a 30p bottle of white vinegar can be your best friend.

The experts suggest using a mix of white vinegar and distilled water in a spray bottle to get rid of tough stains.

If you use it on the oven door, make sure to wipe it down with a microfibre cloth if you want to remove streak marks.

Baking soda

Baking soda can be sprinkled onto a sponge to remove tough grease and grime.

It works quickly and efficiently on stains as the substance acts as an abrasive.

Salt

This kitchen staple can be used to loosen dirt which is refusing to move in your oven.

Make sure you thoroughly wipe the oven down before cooking to avoid a salty Christmas dinner.

Recommended reading:

Lemons

The citrus in lemons can help to cut through the grease and you’ll get a fresh scent when you open your oven door.

For better results, it’s worth spraying some white vinegar onto the lemon before giving the oven a firm scrub.

Cornflour/cornstarch

Cornstarch can be used to remove any spillages in the oven as It’s effective in absorbing moisture.

On its own, it won’t work well on grease stains but you can add it to white vinegar so it can work as an effective cleaning solvent.

You could also try steam cleaning. The steam will need to be in direct contact with the toughest stains in the oven to help loosen the dirt so it’s easier to get off.

The oven will need to be completely cool and the racks must be removed before you start.