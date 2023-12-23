The free, weekly community event helps people be social and active – there’s no special kit needed to take part and you only sign up once (free of charge).

And this year parkruns will be held on Christmas and New Year’s Day, adding some festive sparkle to the events.

Parkrun founder, Paul Sinton-Hewitt, said: “The parkruns on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are standout moments of the year for me.

“It is fantastic to get together with everyone and to feel a part of something. Whether you are walking, jogging, running or volunteering, or want to come along and watch to soak up the feel-good atmosphere, everyone is welcome.

“The festive period isn’t always joyous, and I’m proud that parkrun can be there for people, however they want to show up, at what can also sometimes be a lonely time.

“The human connection element of parkrun is what helps to make it so special.”

Here are all the Christmas Day parkruns taking place in Wales:

Aberdare parkrun;

Aberystwyth parkrun;

Barry Island parkrun;

Brynaman parkrun;

Cardiff parkrun;

Gnoll parkrun;

Haverfordwest parkrun;

Llyn Llech Owain parkrun;

Milford Waterfront parkrun;

Newport parkrun;

Pont y Bala parkrun;

Riverfront parkrun;

Rogiet parkrun;

Ruthin Memorial Playing Fields parkrun;

Tremorfa parkrun.

For those wanting to get involved, or hoping to be more active in 2024, there’s also plenty of New Year’s Day parkruns taking place across Wales. This includes:

Aberystwyth;

Barry Island;

Cardiff parkrun;

Chippenham Playing Fields parkrun;

Cwmbran parkrun;

Dolgellau parkrun;

Erddig parkrun;

Greenfield Valley parkrun;

Groe parkrun;

Haverfordwest parkrun;

Llyn Lech Owain parkrun;

Milford Waterfront parkrun;

Newborough Forest parkrun;

Newport parkrun;

Old Railway Trail parkrun;

Pontypridd parkrun;

Riverfront parkrun;

Rogiet parkrun;

Ruthin Memorial Playing Fields parkrun;

Swansea Bay parkrun;

Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve parkrun;

Trelai parkrun;

Wepre parkrun.

With more than 2300 weekly events across 22 countries, there is a parkrun for everyone.

Visit www.parkrun.org.uk to find your nearest event.