FOR many young people all around Gwent, Christmas means chocolate, presents - and nativity plays.
We asked schools around Gwent to send in pictures of their festive productions - and they delivered by the manger-full.
See just some of the pictures below.
This is just the first lot of pictures, with plenty more to come in the coming days - so watch this space!
St. Michael's RC Primary School, Newport. Reception and Year 1 - Mary, Joseph, and a donkey.
St. Michael's RC Primary School, Newport - Reception and Year 1 - narrators.
St. Michael's RC Primary School, Newport - Reception and Year 1 - snowflakes and animals.
St. Michael's RC Primary School, Newport - Reception and Year 1 - stars and shepherds.
St. Michael's RC Primary School, Newport - Reception and Year 1 - Whoops-a-Daisy Angel, Angel Gabriel and angels.
St. Michael's RC Primary School, Newport - Reception and Year 1 - kings and camels.
St. Michael's RC Primary School - Reception and Year 1 - innkeepers.
Lliswerry Primary School, Newport - A shepherd and a king.
Lliswerry Primary School, Newport- The Star, Joseph, and an angel.
Lliswerry Primary School, Newport - The angels.
Lliswerry Primary School, Newport - The innkeepers.
Lliswerry Primary School, Newport - The kings and shepherds.
Lliswerry Primary School, Newport - shepherds and sheep.
Lliswerry Primary School, Newport - afternoon nursery.
