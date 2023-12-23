FOR many young people all around Gwent, Christmas means chocolate, presents - and nativity plays.

We asked schools around Gwent to send in pictures of their festive productions - and they delivered by the manger-full. 

See just some of the pictures below. 

This is just the first lot of pictures, with plenty more to come in the coming days - so watch this space!

St. Michael's RC Primary School, Newport. Reception and Year 1 - Mary, Joseph, and a donkey.

St. Michael's RC Primary School, Newport - Reception and Year 1 - narrators.

St. Michael's RC Primary School, Newport - Reception and Year 1 - snowflakes and animals.

St. Michael's RC Primary School, Newport - Reception and Year 1 - stars and shepherds.

St. Michael's RC Primary School, Newport - Reception and Year 1 - Whoops-a-Daisy Angel, Angel Gabriel and angels.

St. Michael's RC Primary School, Newport - Reception and Year 1 - kings and camels.

St. Michael's RC Primary School - Reception and Year 1 - innkeepers.

Lliswerry Primary School, Newport - A shepherd and a king.

Lliswerry Primary School, Newport- The Star, Joseph, and an angel.

Lliswerry Primary School, Newport - The angels.

Lliswerry Primary School, Newport - The innkeepers.

Lliswerry Primary School, Newport - The kings and shepherds.

Lliswerry Primary School, Newport - shepherds and sheep.

Lliswerry Primary School, Newport - afternoon nursery.