A MAN has been fined £1,153 for assaulting police officers in a Newport pub.
Jamie Derrick, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault against an emergency worker at the Riverside Tavern on Clarence Place.
The attacks occurred on Saturday, November 25, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Derrick also admitted possession of 0.65g of cocaine for which he was fined another £461.
The defendant, of Ringland Circle, Newport has to pay a £645 surcharge and £85 costs.
The total of £2,344 will be paid at a rate of £200 a month.
