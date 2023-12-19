WHAT can you expect from Christmas at Fonmon Castle? Let’s be honest, it’s the question on everybody’s lips, so we went and checked it out!
Home to Jurassic Wales, one of the Vale’s most famous castles has incorporated history, Christmas, lights and fantasy stories, along with the dinosaurs, in a spaced out psychedelic unique Christmas experience perfect for anyone looking to do something a little different than eggnog, mulled wine and mince pies for the festive season…
The Fonmon Castle experience begins like any historic castle experience should in the UK, with a photo next to the Ghostbusters car…
Then, with our tickets which let you roam free for as long as you like, we could take the Christmas lights trail, the story trial, or head straight to the castle where we would find Santa singing on a balcony. Yes, you read that right…
The story trail follows the tale of the Gingerbread Man looking for a place to sleep during Christmas night.
It takes the poor Gingerbread Man through meetings with witches and wizards before he settles in a castle turret with a dragon suffering from a splinter, where they both, thankfully, are visited by Santa Claus!
Talking about the man in the red suit, he was there, in Fonmon Castle, and every half hour, along with his elves, he came out to greet visitors.
- Watch the video below as Santa sings from a castle balcony
Then there was the lights trail, with the beautiful trees of Fonmon estate impressively lit up in the dark.
There was also a visit to see Mrs Claus, stood by a snow machine, the wacky wizard in his wizard science lab and we saw real life owls – quite unnerving. Amazing how still they can be!
The highlight was a face-to-face meet with our favourite Christmas character of all – the Grinch!
Yes, along with the dinosaurs, the Ghostbusters, singing Santa, the Gingerbread Man, a dragon and owls, there was also the Grinch. Read that sentence back and try and come up with a reason not to visit Fonmon Castle for Christmas!
- Watch the video below of the Grinch, being the Grinch...
The Grinch was on form, striking some poses for us as we filmed him before telling us “hate you, hope you have a horrible Christmas!”
- Watch the video below of the crazy Christmas tree lights
There was also catering for food and drinks available.
A visit to Fonmon Castle is a thoroughly enjoyable experience which we highly recommend, even if it's just to broaden your horizons on what Christmas can incorporate…
Go to https://fonmoncastle.com/whats-on to find out more about Christmas Experience and book tickets.
There’s still time to go with the experience running until December 23!
