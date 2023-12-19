Restaurants including the New Touring Club restaurant from Bryn Willams and James Sommerin’s family Michelin star restaurant is enough to ensure that Penarth will be one of the Top Welsh Culinary destination next year.

Hotels such as Holm House and the Floating Hotel at The Deck have also been named as exciting accommodations.

Holm House was once a 1920s house which was part of Penarth’s Millionaires Row and has since been renovated into a boutique hotel.

The hotel has been a favourite destination with Former One Director star Harry Styles, who stayed at the venue during his Love on Tour gig at the Principality Stadium on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, The Touring Club on Stanwell Road and the floating pods at the Penarth Marina opened in June and July this year.

Both businesses have brought success to the area with unique accommodations and delicious food.

The Touring Club, James Sommerin’s exclusive home restaurant, The Deck and Holm House have been named as the perfect choice for explorers to stay during their time exploring the coast and countryside.

All businesses have been named as the top Welsh Culinary destination for 2024.