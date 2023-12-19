Recently, the programme had to swap its usual Tuesday slot to Friday due to the Scotland and England football game in the UEFA Women's Nations League.

But this week will also see a change to the usual weekly Eastenders format and there will be no Tuesday episode (December 19).

This time it’s because of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 ceremony which will be presented by Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding.

The sports awards show will be broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford as we take a look back at the year's key sporting moments and the next winner will be crowned – who will follow in the footsteps of Beth Mead?

This means an EastEnders episode will be shown on Friday evening (December 22) instead.

When is EastEnders on TV this week? See BBC schedule change

Monday, December 18 – BBC One, 7.30pm

Tuesday, December 19 – no episode due to BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023

Wednesday, December 20 – 7.30pm

Thursday, December 21 – 7.30pm

Friday, December 22 – 7.30pm

Episodes will also be shown on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It seems fans of Albert Square aren’t too happy with the changes, as one account posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The bbc has 4 channels so I'll never understand why they can't just stick to the usual schedule.”

“So, once Monday finishes we have to wait 48 hrs for next. Ridiculous. Your priority @bbceastenders is shocking,” tweeted another.

Someone else who doesn’t agree with this week's schedule said: “As always BBC, sport rules with you doesn’t it?! Never mind those of us who actually prefer their other programmes to blimmin sport.”

This user who wants more wrote: “Could have given us a whole weeks worth. We need five days please.”

Contrastingly, this person commented: “To everyone moaning just be grateful its still on…. Oh and also get a life.”