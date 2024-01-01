Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Osian Geraint Williams was born on December 6, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10ozs. His parents are Hannah Marshall and Geraint Williams, of Blackwood, and his four big sisters are Poppy, 14, Izzy, 13, Gracie, 10 and Poppy, six.

Cole Maxwell Venables was born on November 15, 2023, at home in Underwood, Newport, weighing 8lb 3oz. His parents are Scott and Farrah Venables and his big brothers are Theo, Jack and Arthur aged 10, eight and three.

Imogen Mireya Dacey was born 11 weeks early on September 22, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 3lb 2oz. Her parents are Lindsey and Martyn Dacey, of Newport, and her big brother is Ellis Dacey, three. Mum Lindsey said: "Imogen spent eight long weeks in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where she was looked after by the incredible doctors and nurses. We will forever be grateful what you did for our baby girl. She is now settling in and enjoying home life as a family of four."