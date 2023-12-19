We went down and took a look on Sunday with the festival hosted on December 16 and 17, off Hood Road in the of the car park at BSC2 (formally the train shed).

Stalls set up for the Hood Road Christmas festival (Image: Newsquest)

There were loads of unique items on offer perfect for pressies! (Image: Newsquest)

There was also alcohol! (Image: Newsquest)

And really good burgers (by Aga Farm) (Image: Newsquest)

So good we had to try one! (Image: Newsquest)

While we were there we browsed the stalls where you can get a whole range of items from toys, to jewellery to garden ornaments.

Festive decorations (Image: Newsquest)

Ride on a sleigh anyone? (Image: Newsquest)

There was also a bar set up and in the evening there was live music.

We couldn’t resist the chance to try some of the food on offer at the festival too – let me tell you we had one of the best burgers we’ve ever had in Barry made by Aga Farm.

Got a sweet tooth? Check out Rae's Grace Cakes (Image: Newsquest)

Unique handmade goods (Image: Newsquest)

There was also delicious coffee on offer from the Barry Coffee Company.

Put on in association with 96events, based on Holton Road, there were over 50 stalls at the site over the two days, with the cost of visiting the event over the two days just £3 for adults and £1 for children.

A festive scene (Image: Newsquest)

The event was put on with the help of 96events (Image: Newsquest)

Barry has been in a festive mood this Christmas (Image: Newsquest)

Barry's had an eventful Christmas so far and the Barry and District has been there to cover it.

There was the Christmas lights switch on extravaganza, lasting nearly all of November 30, starting at midday and not finishing until 7pm, with the high point being Santa himself turning on Barry’s Christmas lights.

There was also the Mayor’s 'mental elf run', hosted on December 3, where families came together on Whitmore Bay and ran, jogged or walked the mental elf route all for the aid of mental health awareness.

