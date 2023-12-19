A section of the A465 near Rassau was closed for most of Saturday, December 16, with Gwent Police closing the section at just after 9am and not reopening it until just before 7pm.

Now it’s been revealed three people - with a combined age of almost 230 years - were conveyed to hospital in a crash involving a van and a car.

Police say a man, 80, was driving the van while a man and a woman, aged 73 and 74, were in the car.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a collision on the A465 near Ebbw Vale between a van and a car at about 9.15am on Saturday, December 16.

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“An 80-year-old man, from the Hereford area, who was driving the van, and a man and woman, aged 73 and 74, from the Pontypridd area who were in the car.”

The crash happened in the morning of December 16 (Image: Google Maps)

A section of the A465 at Rassau was closed for most the day (Image: Google Maps)

Wales Ambulance Service says it sent three ambulances to the scene as well as the air ambulance service which sent one of its vehicles.

A Wales Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called on Saturday at approximately 9.14am, to reports of a road traffic collision on the A465 near Ebbw Vale.

⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️



🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A465 Eastbound, towards Ebbw Vale. 🚨



The road is currently closed at the roundabout for Tredegar.



Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/wnURzUaAjM — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 16, 2023

“We sent three emergency ambulances, one operations manager and one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit to the scene.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service who travelled in a Wales Air Ambulance charity car.

“We conveyed three patients to University Hospital of Wales for further treatment."

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson said: "We attended an incident in that region on Saturday.

"Our crews from Dafen and Cardiff were allocated at 9.17am and attended by road.

"They arrived at the scene at 9.53am. Our involvement concluded at 10.55am."