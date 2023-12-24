CHRISTMAS is an exciting time for youngsters for lots of reasons - and one of the biggest ones is getting to take the stage in a nativity play.
We asked schools around Gwent to send in pictures of their nativity plays and were absolutely overwhelmed with the response.
Here you can see some of the pictures from schools in Monmouthshire.
We've already published some pictures - click here to see those - and there's plenty more to come in the coming days.
Nativity play at Durand Primary School in Caldicot.
Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity.
Youngsters at St Marys RC School in Chepstow.
