CHRISTMAS is an exciting time for youngsters for lots of reasons - and one of the biggest ones is getting to take the stage in a nativity play.

We asked schools around Gwent to send in pictures of their nativity plays and were absolutely overwhelmed with the response.

Here you can see some of the pictures from schools in Monmouthshire.

We've already published some pictures - click here to see those - and there's plenty more to come in the coming days.

South Wales Argus: Durand Primary School, Caldicot

Nativity play at Durand Primary School in Caldicot.

South Wales Argus: Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity

Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity.

South Wales Argus: Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity

Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity.

South Wales Argus: Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity

Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity.

South Wales Argus: Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity

Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity.

South Wales Argus: Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity

Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity.

South Wales Argus: Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity

Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity.

South Wales Argus: Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity

Reception and Year One at Trellech Primary School in The Twinkly Nativity.

South Wales Argus: St Marys RC School, Chepstow

Youngsters at St Marys RC School in Chepstow.