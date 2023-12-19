South Wales Police have launched an appeal to find Faisal Said, 46.

Mr Said was last seen walking out of University Hospital Wales yesterday, December 18.

Faisal Said has been missing since last night (Image: South Wales Police)

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Faisal Said, 46, has been reported missing and there is concern for his welfare.

"Last seen leaving University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, at approximately 8.45pm last night.

"He has links to the city centre, Roath, Butetown and Newport."

If you have any information contact the police quoting reference number 429677.