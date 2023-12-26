AS THE school term draws to a close, there's a lot for youngsters to look forward to, including chocolate, presents - and nativity plays. 

We asked schools around Gwent to send in pictures of their nativity productions this year - and our mailbox overflowed with the response.

Here are some of the pictures sent in by schools in Torfaen.

We've already published two sets of photos - click here to see the ones from Newport, and here to see pictures from Monmouthshire - and there's more to come in the coming days.

South Wales Argus: Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary - Nursery Production Name: Christmas Sing-a-long

The nursery class at Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School put on a production called Christmas Sing-a-long.

South Wales Argus: Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary - Reception Production Name: Christmas Counts

The Reception class at Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School put on a show called Christmas Counts.

South Wales Argus: Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary - Year 1 Production Name: Whoops-a-Daisy Angel

Year 1 at Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School put on a production call Whoops-a-Daisy Angel.

South Wales Argus: Lower School, Our Lady of the Angels RC Primary School, Cwmbran

The Lower School at Our Lady of the Angels RC Primary School in Cwmbran.

South Wales Argus: Henllys Primary School, reception

Youngsters from Reception class at Henllys Primary School.

South Wales Argus: Upper School, Our Lady of the Angels RC Primary School, Cwmbran

The Upper School at Our Lady of the Angels RC Primary School, Cwmbran.

South Wales Argus: Henllys Primary School, Year 1

Year 1 at Henllys Primary School.

South Wales Argus: Henllys Primary School, Year 2

Year 2 at Henllys Primary School.