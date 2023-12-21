The club has described the response from the players as "incredible".

Rhys Bain, the club's youth team coach, told Cwmbran Life: "Croesyceiliog RFC Mini, Juniors and youth team believe that every child deserves to experience the magic of Christmas despite their circumstances.

"We’ve been asking club members for donations in kind or in money over the month and the response has been incredible.

"We are now in the process of distributing the donation to local disadvantaged or ill children across the Christmas period.

Five youth players spent Saturday organising the donations ready to give out to local families and organisations. Picture: Croesyceiliog RFC/Cwmbran Life (Image: Croesyceiliog RFC/Cwmbran Life)

"We are extremely proud of all who have taken the time to help with the appeal to help us ensure all children get the opportunity to experience the joy of Christmas.

"We also held a silent auction to raise even more funds for the appeal."

So far around 250 toys have been collected.

Mr Bain added: "We would like to say thank you to Cormac, George, Corey, Evan and Rhys from our youth team who helped on Saturday organise these toys ready for distribution.

"These were bought from the proceeds of the silent auction to add to all the generous donations given by our Croesyceiliog family.

"Another quick mention to Leiane of The Entertainer Toy Shop in Cwmbran, for her assistance on Saturday during such a busy period. We are truly grateful.

"It’s still not too late to suggest an organisation or somewhere that may benefit from the appeal, please get in touch."