IS THERE anything more exciting as a young schoolchild than getting to dress up and take the stage in a nativity play?

We asked schools around Gwent to send in pictures of their nativity productions this year - and the response was overwhelming. 

Here are some of the pictures sent in by schools in Newport.

We've already published three other sets of photos - click here to see more from Newport, here to see pictures from Monmouthshire, and here to see some from Torfaen - and there's more to come in the coming days.

South Wales Argus: St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Newport's production of Jesus' Christmas Party. Celebrating our angels, sheep, shepherds, villagers, kings, camels, pages and narrator

St Joseph's RC Primary School, Newport's production of Jesus' Christmas Party - angels, sheep, shepherds, villagers, kings, camels, pages and narrator

South Wales Argus: St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Newport's Jesus' Christmas Party. Celebrating our soldiers, stars and stable animals

St Joseph's RC Primary School, Newport's production of Jesus' Christmas Party - soldiers, stars and stable animals

South Wales Argus: St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Newport's Jesus' Christmas Party continued. Celebrating more of our stable animals, the Innkeeper, the Innkeeper's wife, Mary, Joseph and their donkey

St Joseph's RC Primary School, Newport's production of Jesus' Christmas Party - more stable animals, the innkeeper, the innkeeper's wife, Mary, Joseph and their donkey

South Wales Argus: Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon, Years 3,4,5, and 6 service

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon, Years 3, 4, 5, and 6 service

South Wales Argus: Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon. Dosbarthiadau Pwyll. Rhiannon ac Teyrnon/Pwyll, Rhiannon and Teyrnon Classes

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon. Dosbarthiadau Pwyll. Rhiannon ac Teyrnon/Pwyll, Rhiannon and Teyrnon Classes

South Wales Argus: Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon. Dosbarthiadau Pwyll. Rhiannon ac Teyrnon/Pwyll, Rhiannon and Teyrnon Classes

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon. Dosbarthiadau Pwyll. Rhiannon ac Teyrnon/Pwyll, Rhiannon and Teyrnon Classes

South Wales Argus: Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon. Dosbarthiadau Pwyll. Rhiannon ac Teyrnon/Pwyll, Rhiannon and Teyrnon Classes

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon. Dosbarthiadau Pwyll. Rhiannon ac Teyrnon/Pwyll, Rhiannon and Teyrnon Classes

South Wales Argus: Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon nursery

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon nursery

South Wales Argus: Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Gwenlli

Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Gwenlli

South Wales Argus: Ty Sign reception

Ty Sign reception

South Wales Argus: Ty Sign, Year 2

Ty Sign, Year 2