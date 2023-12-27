IS THERE anything more exciting as a young schoolchild than getting to dress up and take the stage in a nativity play?
We asked schools around Gwent to send in pictures of their nativity productions this year - and the response was overwhelming.
Here are some of the pictures sent in by schools in Newport.
We've already published three other sets of photos - click here to see more from Newport, here to see pictures from Monmouthshire, and here to see some from Torfaen - and there's more to come in the coming days.
St Joseph's RC Primary School, Newport's production of Jesus' Christmas Party - angels, sheep, shepherds, villagers, kings, camels, pages and narrator
St Joseph's RC Primary School, Newport's production of Jesus' Christmas Party - soldiers, stars and stable animals
St Joseph's RC Primary School, Newport's production of Jesus' Christmas Party - more stable animals, the innkeeper, the innkeeper's wife, Mary, Joseph and their donkey
Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon, Years 3, 4, 5, and 6 service
Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon. Dosbarthiadau Pwyll. Rhiannon ac Teyrnon/Pwyll, Rhiannon and Teyrnon Classes
Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon nursery
Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Gwenlli
Ty Sign reception
Ty Sign, Year 2
