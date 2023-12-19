A CAR flipped onto its roof in a crash at the weekend.

On Sunday morning, December 17, South Wales Police warned that the A470 Northbound between Abercynon and Pentrebach would be closed for some time due to a crash.

The road was subsequently closed at just before 7am and reopened at 8.30am.

It’s now been revealed a single-vehicle crash took place with three people having to go to hospital.

South Wales Argus: Incident happened in red boxIncident happened in red box (Image: Google Maps)

South Wales Argus: The incident happened between Pentrebach and Abercynon on Sunday morningThe incident happened between Pentrebach and Abercynon on Sunday morning (Image: Google Maps)

Wales Ambulance Service said all three casualties made their own way to hospital.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “We were called at 6.42am on Sunday December 17, following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the northbound A470.

“There were three occupants in the car. 

“All subsequently attended Prince Charles Hospital as a precaution. 

“The road was closed to allow for removal of the car which had flipped onto its roof.  It re-opened by 8.30am.”