On Sunday morning, December 17, South Wales Police warned that the A470 Northbound between Abercynon and Pentrebach would be closed for some time due to a crash.

The road was subsequently closed at just before 7am and reopened at 8.30am.

It’s now been revealed a single-vehicle crash took place with three people having to go to hospital.

Incident happened in red box (Image: Google Maps)

The incident happened between Pentrebach and Abercynon on Sunday morning (Image: Google Maps)

Wales Ambulance Service said all three casualties made their own way to hospital.

South Wales Police officers have attended the scene of an incident on the A470 between Abercynon and Pentrebach. The road has now re-opened. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/EAP7UILSty — South Wales Police (@swpolice) December 17, 2023

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “We were called at 6.42am on Sunday December 17, following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the northbound A470.

“There were three occupants in the car.

“All subsequently attended Prince Charles Hospital as a precaution.

“The road was closed to allow for removal of the car which had flipped onto its roof. It re-opened by 8.30am.”