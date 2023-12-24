Kolor Dash is a 5k run, walk, or jog around Tredegar Park in Newport – with brightly coloured powder paint and entertainment provided by different stations on the route.

The event – which raises money for St David’s Hospice Care – will return to Tredegar Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Here’s everything you need to know…

Registration will open at midday, with the run, walk or jog starting at 1pm. People can park at Tredegar Park, where parking fees may apply.

The 5k follows a circular route which starts and finishes at Tredegar Park, and is packed with entertainment – including music, plus powder paint, foam, and water stations.

Those taking part are encouraged to wear white T-shirts for the full effect of the powder paint which will thrown from multiple stations along the route.

Everybody who takes part in Kolor Dash 2024 will receive an exclusive 2024 Kolor Dash medal for their efforts. Individuals who commit to raising £100 for St David’s Hospice Care through this event will also get an exclusive 2024 Kolor Dash T-shirt (available on the day).

Along with sponsorship, there is an entry fee for Kolor Dash 2024. Entry for adults (16+) is £15 while entry for children is £10. Family entry – which allows two adults and up to three children to take part – is £35.

Tickets for Kolor Dash 2024 are now available to buy online, where people can also set up a JustGiving page and download sponsorship forms to fundraise for St David's Hospice Care.

Find full details and tickets for this event online at https://shorturl.at/mnBJN