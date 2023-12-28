Figures released by NHS Public Health Wales show a marked increase in calls to the NHS 111 service with "Covid-19-like symptoms" within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

During the first two weeks of December the number of calls made to the service within Gwent with a cough, fever and breathing problems made up 3.9 per cent of all calls, while 2.8 per cent related to a cough, and 0.9 per cent to a fever. All of these are symptoms of Covid-19.

In total calls to NHS 111 with Covid-like symptoms have risen by almost four per cent since the summer.

Calling NHS 111 Wales (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani, Newsquest)

Professor Tracy Daszkiewicz, executive director of public health for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “During this time of year, respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19 and flu tend to surge, impacting our communities and vulnerable people across Gwent.

“The most effective shield we have against these viruses is vaccination. Whether it's the flu or Covid-19, we encourage everyone eligible to visit any Vaccination Centre across Gwent and protect themselves.

NHS 111 Wales echoed this sentiment, saying: "Get your flu jab and Covid booster to stay well over the winter period".

Judith Bryce, assistant director of operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “The festive period has historically always been a busy time for us and this year will be no different.

"We ask everyone to please only ring 999 for serious and life-threatening situations only. The public can help protect our precious resources for those who need us most by using 999 sensibly, and visiting the NHS 111 Wales website for health advice and information, or calling 111 if it’s urgent but not life-threatening.

"In addition to this, we ask the public to also consider what else they could do to help”.

Tracy Daszkiewicz

Professor Daszkiewicz also said the best way to recover from Covid-like symptoms is to stay at home.

"By refraining from socializing when unwell, we can contribute to the well-being of loved ones, particularly the vulnerable amongst us," she said.

Publicly available data on NHS 111 Wales calls logged with 'COVID-19' like symptoms can be found here.