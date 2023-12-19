Islwyn Rhianon Passmore has officially backed education minister Jeremy Miles in the race to succeed Mark Drkaeford.

The news comes after economy minister Vaughan Gething announced his intention to stand for leader on Thursday, December 14, following current First Minister Mark Drakeford's announcement that he is stepping down from the role in March 2024.

Mr Miles officially entered the race to become Mr Drakeford's successor on Monday, December 18.

He already has the support of MS for Newport East John Griffiths.

Ms Passmore said: “I am backing Jeremy Miles to be Welsh Labour first minister to lead Welsh Government. Jeremy continues to impress. He will lead with energy, compassion and professionalism.

"Wales needs a first minister with a radical and inclusive vision for our future. Our party needs a leader who will campaign to beat the Tories. I am convinced that Jeremy Miles is the person for the job.

"I’ve worked closely with Jeremy while he’s served in government. He has always been calm, considered and open to new idea. He is genuine and a real team player.

"Jeremy cares about guaranteeing opportunities for young people. He listened to my campaign for a National Music Service, so that every child has the chance to learn an instrument. He’s increased the Education Maintenance Allowance which the Tories scrapped in England.

"He has a record to be proud of, and I am delighted to be backing him as our next Welsh Labour leader and first minister.”

The new party leader is expected to be elected before Easter 2024.