The very first Bangladeshi street food restaurant in Monmouth opened earlier this month.

Kutir opened its doors on Wednesday, December 13, with a taster day for families with young children and local people to come and try a cuisine that is likely new and exciting.

Owner Sarder Rahman is from Bangladesh and came to Monmouth for work nine years ago, when he fell in love with the county - but felt the lunch options for someone of his cultural background were very limited.

As a result, he opened Kutir to combat this problem.

He said: “In Bangladesh, lunch is a key element in people's lives where the food is all about flavour, light on the palate and speed. Street food has all those elements and I wanted to bring this to Monmouth as well as the traditional curries.

“I also wanted to share the wonderful range of vegan and vegetarian food which is available in Bangladesh.

“I wanted to open a place where people would feel at home hence the name Kutir which means house or home.”

The restaurant has a number of key dishes, including Fuska, Shingra and the traditional ‘Village’ curry, as well as the typical meat and fish curries.

Each of the dishes are very uniquely Bangladeshi with a distinct style and flavouring which won’t be found anywhere else.

Mr Sarder added: “We have a number of dishes which people may not recognise but we want people to say the famous movie line "I'll have what's she having".

“We kept our open kitchen format from the taster day, so people can not only see their food being cooked but ask questions to the chef and staff.”

Kutir’s main aim is to encourage people of all ages from all over the country to experience and explore the food available.

Mr Sarder concluded: “Our aim is to be part of this wonderful community and share the delicious food of Bangladesh.”

Located at 5 Old Way Centre in Monmouth, the restaurant is open from 5pm to 11pm seven days a week, with takeaway and dine-in options available.

You can order by calling 01600 731497 or 07445983009, or online at kutirmonmouth.co.uk