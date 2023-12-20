Two weeks ago, in the House of Commons, MPs voted for the government to set to work on setting up a body to administer compensation to the families and victims of the Contaminated Blood Scandal.

Yesterday, Government Minister, John Glen MP, delivered a statement to the House to update on the progress since the vote, which unfortunately offered nothing new; no timetable for the victims, and no update for bereaved families.

Newport East MP Jessica Morden was in the Chamber to hear the statement, speaking up on behalf of the families and support groups.

Addressing the Minister directly, she asked the Minister how long it would be before the government delivers what the House has asked for.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Morden said: “The passing of the vote brought so much hope to families who have been battling for justice for years,”

“One of those families is the Smiths who live in Newport East. They’ve been seeking justice in the name of their son Colin, who died aged 7, for decades."

Janet and Colin Smith's son died in 1990 after being given contaminated blood as a baby to treat his haemophilia.

The blood, known as Factor VIII, was infected with Hepatitis C and HIV from an American prisoner.

Ms Morden continued: “It’s time the government stopped kicking the can down the road and carried out the recommendations of Sir Brian Langstaff’s report.”

The report, which was published in April 2023 recommended that a compensation scheme should be set up “immediately” to begin work this year.

“2023 is almost over and none of this has moved further forward,” she added.

More information on Sir Brian’s Report and recommendations can be found here.