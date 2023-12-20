St Lukes Mews in London's Notting Hill area doubled up as the spot for one of the 2003 hit film's most iconic scenes.

It's where Mark, played by Andrew Lincoln, turned up at Keira Knightley's character Juliet's door with cue cards - to declare his love.

Residents on the plush street - where houses can sell for millions of pounds - said this week that, mostly, they love living there.

But some said the regular attention from fans of the film can grate.

The woman who lives in the pink property used for the cue card scene did not want to give her name.

She said she did not know about the property's past before buying it in 2006 - and claims she has even had tourists walking into her home.

She said: “I must have one of the most 'Instagrammable' homes in London.

“I get a lot of people doing guided tours to come and look at the house and they are charging them.

"I tried to make a good thing out of it and put out a charity box if people wanted to take a selfie.

“It gets very frustrating with people peering in through the window while I am trying to work from home. It can get very annoying.

“One time I had people asking me why there was no coffee available to buy! People just think it is Disneyland.

“I did not know that the house was used in Love Actually before I bought it in 2006.

"But now I get people banging on the door and walking in.”

Resident Jenny Hildreth, in her sixties, has lived next door to the pink house for 15 years.

She said the street is wonderful to live on - but that the amount of tourists who visit can get frustrating

Jenny said: “Its lovely living here, it’s absolutely wonderful. It’s so central and quiet, and very pretty too. I’m very lucky to live here.

“The Victorian architecture is lovely. This really is a vibrant area with Portobello Road nearby and lots of lovely cafes and markets. It’s quite artsy.

“You get a lot of people taking photos of the house next door for Instagram. It can get a bit annoying.

“During the pandemic this all stopped, it was quiet and nobody came by. But more recently you get tourist groups coming through.”

Mark Neilson, 55, a business owner, lives along the street.

He said: "I honestly don’t mind all the tourists who come here to see the pink house - although I have seen a few people peering into the windows.

“It seems like there are quite a few Spanish tourist groups that come by as well.

“I only moved in here two months ago so didn’t realise that Love Actually was filmed here – but I am a big fan of the movie!”