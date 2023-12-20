French researchers looked at the dinner habits of 100,000 people between 2009 and 2022 as part of a mass study which tracked dinner times on weekdays and weekends.

A third of the respondents and participants in the study ate their final meal of the day at around 8pm. One-third of the group ate after 9pm, according to a report from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research.

They concluded that eating before 8pm is better for you.

trying to convince my mom to have hot dogs for christmas dinner. — Noëlle (@ElleExistential) December 18, 2023

The study, published on Thursday this week, found around 2,000 cases of cardiovascular disease among participants.

Those who ate dinner latest, after 9pm, were 28% more likely to suffer a stroke or transient or a 'mini-stroke', called an ischaemic attack, compared to the people who ate before 8pm.

Dr Bernard Srour, senior author of the study from the University of Sorbonne Paris Nord, said: “Like many people, my grandmother used to warn me not to have dinner too late, and this study suggests there may be some sense in that advice.

"Now we are a 24/7 society, where people feel they never have enough time, and many of us often eat later at night.

"People who eat dinner late because they think they are too busy may increase their risk of health problems"





"But people who eat dinner late because they think they are too busy may increase their risk of health problems, although this is seen more in women, and we need more research to confirm these findings."

They found that eating dinner later in the evening, when blood pressure is normally lower, could damage blood vessels over time. This could, in turn, lead to strokes and clots.

The people in the study who ate after 9pm did not have an increased risk of other kinds of vascular disease, like heart attacks, angina or blocked arteries.

Of course, some families work late and other factors contribute to eating dinner later, but if it can be avoided, scientists recommend eating earlier.