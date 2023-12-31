The Cwmbran Centre has seen a whopping 15 shops open in the last 12 months.

Dunelm

This national homeware retailer opened in the Centre at 24 South Walk on Tuesday, October 31, on the former site of Marks and Spencer and One Below

The Range

The DIY and general homeware store opened in Llywelwn Walk on Friday, December 1, and created 11 new jobs.

Coffee #1

This national coffee chain opened in the Centre in late August at 30 Gwent Square, joining its 113 stores across the UK.

Lovisa

The jewellery and accessories store opened on Wednesday, December 20, at 10 The Parade, joining two stores in Cardiff and Swansea.

D & T Nails / D & T Crystal Creations

The joint beauty and nail salon stores opened in late March at 34 The Parade after relocating from Caerleon.

Torfaen Works

The employment and skills workshop opened in mid-June and is run by Torfaen Council. Employment support officers are on hand to provide a tailored package of support to anyone living in and around Torfaen, whether they are unemployed or in employment.

Maggie’s Takeaway

This takeaway opened in Cwmbran in May 2023 at 5 Caradoc Road and offers breakfast, dinner, drinks and snacks.

Evapo

This vape store opened in Cwmbran earlier this year at 12a Gwent Square.

Boobaloo Boutique

A family-run fashion boutique store which opened in the Cwmbran Centre on Saturday, July 8.

The Travel House

The award-winning family travel agency opened in Cwmbran in late July.

Aneurin Bevan Local Community Health Board

The community health board council opened at Raglan House this year.

Disability Advice Project

This advice centre for people with disabilities in Gwent moved into the 1st Floor at Powys House in South Walk in Cwmbran earlier this year.

Lux Kurdish Barbers

This family-run barbers opened in the Cwmbran Centre in early December at 1 The Arcade.

Bubbly Beauty Salon

This beauty salon opened at 7 Monmouth Walk in early December.