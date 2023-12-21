KIRSTY LISA MANSELL, 35, of Clist Road, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL THOMAS LEWIS, 21, of Severn Avenue, Tutshill, Chepstow must pay £639 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A4810 in Newport on May 9.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

JODIE MARIE BAYLISS, 32, of King Street, Brynmawr must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil on June 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ELLEN BLANKS, 67, of Traston Close, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 Wentloog Avenue, Peterstone on June 5.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LOUISE COTTERILL, 52, of Bryngolwg, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 56 days after she admitted speeding at 95mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on August 17.

She must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANA YEATES, 28, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle on The Mall on June 1 when the proportion of a controlled drug – delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) – in her blood exceeded the specified limit.

Her driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

ZARA CLOTHIER, 38, of Oak Tree Drive, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £500 compensation after she admitted causing criminal damage to a Tesla Model 3 car at Ystrad Mynach station on August 18.

SAMUEL JOSEPH BARRETT, 35, of Hen Chwarel Drive, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Chepstow Road on June 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW JOHN CAPEL, 41, of Beaufort Road, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on June 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH DAINTON, 44, of George Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 Commercial Road, Abercarn on June 5.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.