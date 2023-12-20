A WOMAN from Barry is missing.
Amber Summers, 28, from the town was last seen yesterday, December 19.
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Amber was reported missing at 5pm yesterday, December 19.
"She was last seen on Newport Road in Cardiff
"She is described as blonde hair, slim build, and what was last seen wearing a long grey padded coat with white leggings.
"If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact us quoting reference 2300430779."
Contact the police via Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk, or online at https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, or email swp101@south-wales.police.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here