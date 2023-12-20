Amber Summers, 28, from the town was last seen yesterday, December 19.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Amber was reported missing at 5pm yesterday, December 19.

Amber Summers, 28, was last seen yesterday, December 19. (Image: SWP)

"She was last seen on Newport Road in Cardiff

"She is described as blonde hair, slim build, and what was last seen wearing a long grey padded coat with white leggings.

"If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact us quoting reference 2300430779."

Contact the police via Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk, or online at https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, or email swp101@south-wales.police.uk.