When independent shop, New Pastures Home, relocated from Friars Walk to a bigger unit on Commercial Street in Newport city centre it gave business owners Hywel Jones and Dean Carbin the opportunity to expand the business.

Along with offering unique homeware – such as visual art, crystals, and scents – New Pastures Home has a candle bar where people can pick their own jar, design their own scent, and leave with their bespoke creation.

Our lifestyle reporter, Leah Powell, tried her hand at being a (self-dubbed) “scent-ologist”.

Here’s her report…

Currently, the candle bar – towards the back of the shop – is open on Fridays and Saturdays with the option to drop in or to book in advance online. I’d pre-arranged my morning visit and, as always, was given a warm welcome on arrival to the shop.

Hywel Jones was on hand to guide me through the process, and I managed to get my caffeine fix as the candle bar has hot and cold drinks for sale.

Set up on the table were 20 scents in tints (plus some Christmas ones, with additional scents to be included for different celebrations throughout the year) in categories such as fruity, floral, food/drink, essential oils, clean, and earthy.

Mr Jones invited me to “sit and relax” and smell the different fragrances to create my own combination. Customers can pick up to three scents to be blended to make their candle and which percentage they want of each one; the percentages should be multiples of 10 or five.

This was relaxing – with Mr Jones helpful and patient throughout – and (after much deliberation and elimination) I opted for:

45 per cent ‘winter spice’ (Christmas scent);

30 per cent ‘orange’ (fruity scent);

20 per cent ‘sage’ (earthy scent).

While picking my scents Mr Jones and I chatted – fresh linen and Welsh daffodil are popular options, and stronger scents (such as lavender and cinnamon) should be used cautiously to avoid overpowering the fragrance of the candle.

I put my choices and percentages on the order form, before browsing the selection of regular (or large) jars which included star signs, celebratory messages, funny quotes and more. I opted for “it’s too peopley outside" after my first choice was deemed a little too rude for the Argus.

With my jar picked and wicked it was over to Mr Jones to mix the scents and pour the candle, which then takes around five to 10 minutes to set.

People can wait during this time or explore and return to collect their creation – I chatted with Mr Jones like he was an old friend and was made to feel at ease while enjoying the experience solo (although some people go in groups).

Once my candle was ready I was given a form with the information and the name I chose (Wonderland) and advised to wait 24 hours before burning it. People who bring their classic jar back will receive £1 off their next classic candle (which is £15 usually) and those who bring back a big jar can re-fill it for £12.50.

This was a fun experience in a relaxed atmosphere; as someone who doesn’t drink much alcohol it was refreshing to enjoy an activity that doesn’t revolve around pub culture. For those wanting a more hands on experience, New Pastures Home offers candle making workshops in the upstairs space of the shop.

Find out more or book online at newpastureshome.co.uk