EVERY youngster looks forward to school breaking up for Christmas - but before then there's the annual fun of the nativity production!
We asked schools around Gwent to send in pictures of their nativity plays this year - and the response was overwhelming.
Griffithstown Primary School sent us lots of lovely pictures - see them below.
Bonnie, as an angel
Madison, Sienna, Khalid, Emily, Lilly, Harry, Esme, Erin, Deanna, Evelyn, and Maddison, who all played angels
Grace and Ruben, who appeared as animals
Elise, Marley, Paisley, Aries, Faith, Jared, Kayden, George, Nate, and Haydn, played animals and narrators
Florence and Isla were Mary and Joseph
Noah, Jarvis, Daniel, and Jacob were the shepherds
Emily, Ayden, Anna, Summer, Mason, Daisy, Rosie, Rosie-Mae, Elijah, Harry, Quinlan, Toby, Avery, Theo-Isaac, and Grayson played snowflakes
James and Sam were the wise men
