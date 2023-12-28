EVERY youngster looks forward to school breaking up for Christmas - but before then there's the annual fun of the nativity production!

We asked schools around Gwent to send in pictures of their nativity plays this year - and the response was overwhelming. 

Griffithstown Primary School sent us lots of lovely pictures - see them below. 

South Wales Argus: Bonnie (Angel). Griffithstown Primary School

Bonnie, as an angel

South Wales Argus: Madison, Sienna, Khalid, Emily, Lilly, Harry, Esme, Erin, Deanna, Evelyn, Maddison (Angels). Griffithstown Primary School

Madison, Sienna, Khalid, Emily, Lilly, Harry, Esme, Erin, Deanna, Evelyn, and Maddison, who all played angels

South Wales Argus: Grace and Ruben (animals). Griffithstown Primary School

Grace and Ruben, who appeared as animals

South Wales Argus: Elise, Marley, Paisley, Aries, Faith, Jared, Kayden, George, Nate, Haydn (Animals and narrators). Griffithstown Primary School

Elise, Marley, Paisley, Aries, Faith, Jared, Kayden, George, Nate, and Haydn, played animals and narrators

South Wales Argus: Florence and Isla as Mary and Joseph. Griffithstown Primary School

Florence and Isla were Mary and Joseph

South Wales Argus: Noah, Jarvis, Daniel, Jacob (shepherds). Griffithstown Primary School

Noah, Jarvis, Daniel, and Jacob were the shepherds

South Wales Argus: Emily, Ayden, Anna, Summer, Mason, Daisy, Rosie, Rosie-Mae, Elijah, Harry, Quinlan, Toby, Avery, Theo- Isaac, Grayson (Snowflakes). Griffithstown Primary School

Emily, Ayden, Anna, Summer, Mason, Daisy, Rosie, Rosie-Mae, Elijah, Harry, Quinlan, Toby, Avery, Theo-Isaac, and Grayson played snowflakes

South Wales Argus: James and Sam as the wise men. Griffithstown Primary School

James and Sam were the wise men