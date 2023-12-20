I want to thank Mark Drakeford for his considered and thoughtful approach to leading Wales over the last five years.

The Welsh public valued his diligent leadership during the Covid pandemic where Mark showed his priority was the well-being of the people of Wales.

Wales needs a First Minister with a radical and inclusive vision for our future. The Welsh Labour Party needs a leader who will campaign to beat the Tories.

I am convinced that Jeremy Miles is the person for the job. I have worked closely with Jeremy while he has served in government. He has always been calm, considered and open to new ideas. He is genuine and a real team player.

Jeremy cares about guaranteeing opportunities for young people. He listened to my campaign for a National Music Service, so that every child has the chance to learn an instrument. He has increased the Education Maintenance Allowance which the Tories scrapped in England. He has a record to be proud of, and I am delighted to be backing him as our next Welsh Labour leader and First Minister.

I was delighted to participate in Mynyddislwyn Male Choir’s Annual Christmas Concert with special guests Cefn Fforest Primary School Choir at Penmaen Choir Hall. It was a wonderful evening and I greatly enjoyed being able to take part in the musical celebration in the heart of Islwyn.

I visited Newbridge School to donate my father's cheque to the inimitable Headteacher Mr Thompson. It will help establish The Colin David Art and Music Award, an annual award for a Newbridge pupil with potential or talent in art or music.

Many will know that my father was a hugely talented artist and teacher. He also loved teaching all pupils, no matter what their potential or challenges. Knocking on doors in Newbridge I often hear stories from his ex-pupils who remember him fondly.

This year the cost-of-living crisis has continued to ravage Welsh households.

We continue to endure a Tory UK government which has failed to provide an adequate funding settlement for Wales.

The Welsh Government’s budget is worth £1.3 billion less in real terms for the projected period of 2024-25.

It has had to make difficult decisions.

The core aims continue to see investment directed in the NHS and to protect core local government funding for schools, social care and the other services upon which we all rely.

May I wish all readers of the South Wales Argus a Happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.