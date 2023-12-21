A GWENT-BASED group calling for a ceasefire in Gaza has shown its support for the children of Palestine in a festive, but harrowing, way.
Families for Ceasefire, a group based in Usk and led by parent Hannah McDonald, attempted to deliver a Christmas tree decorated with 10,354 ribbons to secretary of state for Wales and Monmouth MP, David Davies on Wednesday, December 20.
Ms McDonald said the ribbons "represent the children killed in Gaza and Israel”.
Ms McDonald said the group was carrying out the demonstration “at a time when a decent number of senior Tories are now calling for a permanent ceasefire".
Although no one was available at Mr Davies' office to accept the tree, the group was able to take it to Abergavenny Baptist Church, where it has been put on display "while we wait for David Davies to collect it".
Although MPs have not voted to support a ceasefire, the Senedd did do so last month.
Mr Davies was among those MPs who voted against calling for a ceasefire last month.
He said: “The images and videos—including what I have been shown by the Israeli Embassy—were horrendous.
“Unarmed people were tortured, kidnapped, sexually abused and murdered by Hamas terrorists who filmed themselves committing these acts.
“As a direct result of Hamas’ unprovoked attack, countless Israeli and Palestinian lives are being tragically lost".
Another pressure group, the Palestine Solidary Campaign, carried out a demonstration on the Newport City Footbridge on December 7.
Chairwoman Rebecca Vaughan said the organisation is campaigning for “equality, justice, freedom for all people, but particularly people in Palestine”.
"What happened on October 7 was absolutely horrendous and we condemn all killing of all civilians and all breaking of international law," she said. "And what’s happening now in Gaza, in my opinion, is breaking international law. It’s disproportionate, it’s indiscriminate and it amounts to collective punishment”.
Ms Vaughan has been a supporter of the cause for decades, first becoming aware of the situation in Palestine and Israel decades ago.
Previously the Families for Ceasefire group in Monmouth drafted an open letter sent to Mr Davies.
Roz Scourse, 34, another member of the group, said: "The open letter has the support of over 250 constituents and demonstrates the scale of ongoing opposition and criticism."
